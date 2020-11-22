Church offers Thanksgiving basket givaway

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Four Square Church in Terre Haute held its annual Thanksgiving Basket Giveaway.

Normally families would come inside to get their food from the pantry, but this year the church made it a drive-thru event.

"If this is what Santa Claus felt like that would be what it would be, because there's no other joy that when you get to see somebody get something that they know they wouldn't have. I've had ladies come through the line with tears in their eyes," said assistant minister Thomas Smith.

The church plans to offer another food giveaway around Christmas.