Church in Clinton falls victim to graffiti, investigation underway

CLINTON, Ind. (WTHI) - Police are investigating graffiti left at a local church over the weekend.
It happened on the outside walls of The Sacred Heart Church in Clinton, Indiana.
Someone spray painted the words 'Dear God, go sodomize more little boys & then judge me.'
Another said 'u (sic) hypocrite.'
Church leaders told News 10 crews quickly worked to clean up the graffiti.
If you have any information on who did this, call Crime Stoppers at 812-238-STOP or the Clinton Police Department.
