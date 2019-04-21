Church hosts community block party

WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Many community events were canceled Saturday due to recent rain but the weather did not impact a celebration for the whole family!

Highland Church organized a community block party in West Terre Haute. The West Vigo IGA hosted the fun outside the store.

Kids could enjoy games, a bounce house and photos with some of their favorite characters!

Pastor Ryan Thomas says, "Just want to lift up the community, lift up the name of Jesus, make sure the community knows that Highland is here if they ever need anything."

Highland Church is planning an egg hunt after Easter service Sunday. Service is at 1:45pm. The Easter egg hunt is for kids 12 and younger.