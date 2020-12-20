Church hands out food baskets drive-thru style

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - New census data shows 2 million more Americans report living in households with not enough food compared to just a month ago.

That total now sits at 27.4 million adults.

We continue our coverage of efforts to fight food insecurity in the Wabash valley.

Four Square Gospel Church in Terre Haute distributed Christmas food baskets to families Sunday.

Many people showed up to get the help.

Volunteers passed out meals drive-thru style.

A church reverend says volunteers started preparing for this event about a week and a half ago.

He says everyone who helps does so with a cheerful heart.

"Nobody gets paid for what we do. They come out of the generosity of their time. And again it's one of those things, your heart feels full once you're done," said Rev. Thomas Smith.

He says the church will offer a basket giveaway every Monday night from 6 to 7 while supplies last.