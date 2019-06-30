Clear
Church fireworks show postponed

New Life Fellowship Church in Terre Haute is postponing its fireworks show until Monday night due to weather.

Posted: Jun 30, 2019 8:40 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - New Life Fellowship Church in Terre Haute is postponing its fireworks show until Monday night due to weather.

According to Rachele Grassick, the patriotic program will now start at 8 p.m. on Monday.

The event begins at 7 p.m. and offers concessions and food trucks.

The fireworks show will begin at dusk.

