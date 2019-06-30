Church fireworks show postponed

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - New Life Fellowship Church in Terre Haute is postponing its fireworks show until Monday night due to weather.
According to Rachele Grassick, the patriotic program will now start at 8 p.m. on Monday.
The event begins at 7 p.m. and offers concessions and food trucks.
The fireworks show will begin at dusk.
