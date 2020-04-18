Church congregations continue to give during COVID-19 pandemic

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -- Offering plates are no longer being passed around at local churches as services move to online broadcasts.

A Terre Haute pastor says his church isn’t feeling too much of a financial strain from COVID-19.

Clark Cowden pastors two churches-- Northside Community United Methodist Church and Emmanuel United Methodist Church.

According to Cowden, the church is currently experiencing a 10-percent deficit.

He says this is fairly typical for this time of year.

The church is making it easier for the congregation of roughly 150 people to give.

They recently set up an online giving link.

“We’re just trying to multiple people’s options to make it convenient and easy for them to give,” Cowden described.

The church is one of many across the Wabash Valley offering online services.

Leaders tell us they plan to continue this beyond the COVID-19 pandemic.