Chronic wasting disease testing for harvested deer

"Chronic wasting disease" is a deadly neurological disease that affects white-tailed deer. Experts say the disease has made its way into our neighboring states.

Posted: Nov 12, 2020 11:34 AM
Posted By: Anissa Claiborne

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -- Deer hunting season is right around the corner and Indiana's Department of Natural Resources (DNR) needs your help.

"Chronic wasting disease," is a deadly neurological disease that affects white-tailed deer. Experts in Indiana have been testing for the disease for over a decade. They say the disease has made its way into our neighboring states.

The DNR is making an effort to keep the disease out by offering free testing on harvested deer. They began their first weekend of testing November 7-8. They will also be testing Nov. 14-15, and Nov. 21-22.

Moriah Boggess, a deer biologist at the DNR Fish & Wildlife, said they had a good turnout for their first weekend of testing for bow season.

"The first weekend of surveillance went very well. We were able to get a petty good amount of samples for a bow season weekend," "We expect to get a lot more with firearms because there's a lot more deer harvested and taken to those processors," said Boggess.

Boggess also noted that testing not only benefits them but hunters as well.

"It's a win-win for hunters, to get their deer tested for free and it definitely helps us at DNR a lot with our management decisions. And overall, up until now, in just doing this targeted surveillance to be able to look at this population and see that we're not getting any positive test results," he said.

Their current surveillance areas are in the northwest and northeast of Indiana.

For the northwest of Indiana, surveillance counties are Jasper, Lake, LaPorte, Newton, Porter, Pulaski, and Starke.

For the northeast of Indiana, surveillance counties are Dekalb, LaGrange, Noble, and Steuben.

Even if you're not hunting in those areas, the DNR urges all Hoosier hunters to get their harvested deer tested.

A list of drop off testing locations can be found here. If you do not wish to visit a location, for a fee, you can submit samples to the animal disease diagnostic laboratory (ADDL) at Purdue University. Forms and more information are here.

