VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Chromebooks have arrived for some Vigo County students, and others are set to receive theirs soon.

It is a day that has been in the works since May.

On Wednesday, The Vigo County School Corporation handed out the new Chromebooks to Terre Haute South and West Vigo students.

Terre Haute North students will get theirs on Thursday.

"We don't want to go to remote learning, but these will be great tools if we have to," Bill Riley, from the school corporation said.

The goal is to have all of the Chromebooks distributed by mid-September.