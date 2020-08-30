Chromebook information

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Schools in Vigo county are using more technology this year.

That's why in Sunday's education alert we make sure you know where to go for information on how to use your chromebook.

On Terre Haute North vigos website they have an informational video telling students and parents how to use their chromebooks.

First thing you need to do is sign in to your chromebook.

There you will find a resource link.

If you have any questions about your chromebook or canvas those tabs will be able to help you.

Also Vigo county school district wants you to:

Bring your chromebook whenever you have class.

Leave your charger at home.

Make sure they are charged before you leave.

and not to share your chromebook with another student.