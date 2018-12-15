Christmas wreaths mark veteran graves

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) – Saturday is National Wreaths Across America Day.

The goal is to honor the nation's veterans by placing a Christmas wreath at each grave.

A special ceremony was scheduled for Saturday morning at Memorial Park Cemetery in Vincennes but it was canceled due to rain. However, volunteers still came out to place wreaths at each grave.

The Vincennes Rotary and Kiwanis clubs partnered with the Wreaths Across America program.

The program mission is to remember, honor and teach. Ceremonies happened across the country.

Those participating say the annual event allows them to remember fallen heroes and teach others what it means to sacrifice everything.

1,900 wreaths were placed on graves in Vincennes cemeteries.

National Wreaths Across America day is each year on the third Saturday in December.