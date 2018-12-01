Photo Gallery 1 Images
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) -- Many celebrated a 19th century Christmas today at the annual Christmas walk in Pioneer Village.
Pioneer Village is located in Fowler Park in southern Vigo County.
Pioneer men and women decorated their cabins for all to see.
People were able to enjoy carriage rides, hot drinks and sweet treats all while checking out the village.
