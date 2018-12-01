Clear
Christmas walk

Christmas walk in the Pioneer Village to show off an old spin on Christmas traditions

Posted: Dec. 1, 2018 10:31 PM
Posted By: Staff report

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) -- Many celebrated a 19th century Christmas today at the annual Christmas walk in Pioneer Village.

Pioneer Village is located in Fowler Park in southern Vigo County.

Pioneer men and women decorated their cabins for all to see.

People were able to enjoy carriage rides, hot drinks and sweet treats all while checking out the village.

