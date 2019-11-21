Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Christmas trees and hot chocolate: Holiday Hill Tree Farm getting set for the holiday season

This is the farm's 19th year selling Christmas trees. They have a little over 1,000 trees to choose from.

Posted: Nov 21, 2019 6:02 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Tis the season for holiday festivities.

Holiday Hill Tree Farm is kicking off its season this Saturday.

LINK | HOLIDAY HILL TREE FARM

This is the farm's 19th year selling Christmas trees. They have a little over 1,000 trees to choose from.

While you are at the farm, you can cut down a tree, enjoy hot chocolate, and get your picture taken.

"It's just a fun Christmas tradition to see other families come out...and we've developed relationships with people that we don't see except this time of year...but every year they come out and get a Christmas tree. We stand around and talk and catch up," Matthew Hill, from the farm, said.

This is the farm's 19th year selling Christmas trees.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
54° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 54°
Robinson
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 53°
Indianapolis
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 52°
Rockville
Overcast
54° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 54°
Casey
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 53°
Brazil
Overcast
54° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 54°
Marshall
Overcast
54° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 54°
Breezy & Colder
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Washington seeks grant for IDEM mandated wastewater project

Image

Local organization launches its winter heating assistance program

Image

Thursday Early Forecast

Image

A beautiful day in the neighborhood: Vigo County Kids learn kindness through Mr. Rogers

Image

DNR restocks Ruble Lake in Fowler Park with over 4,000 bass, more to come next week

Image

New diesel event set to come to Terre Haute

Image

Reaction to blocked federal executions

Image

Judge halts federal executions scheduled to take place in Terre Haute

Image

Christmas Open House Nov 23 at Glendy's Uptown Mall, 901 Poplar St.

Image

Hospice Holiday Thursday December 5th

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax

Image

One local group continues to work on transitional home for veterans

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sunday night mayoral debate to be streamed live on Facebook

Image

Halloween Events in the Wabash Valley