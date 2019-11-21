Christmas trees and hot chocolate: Holiday Hill Tree Farm getting set for the holiday season

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Tis the season for holiday festivities.

Holiday Hill Tree Farm is kicking off its season this Saturday.

This is the farm's 19th year selling Christmas trees. They have a little over 1,000 trees to choose from.

While you are at the farm, you can cut down a tree, enjoy hot chocolate, and get your picture taken.

"It's just a fun Christmas tradition to see other families come out...and we've developed relationships with people that we don't see except this time of year...but every year they come out and get a Christmas tree. We stand around and talk and catch up," Matthew Hill, from the farm, said.

