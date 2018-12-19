Clear

Christmas trees after Christmas

Many people who have live trees may not know what to do with them after the holidays are over.

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - For some people, part of getting into the Christmas spirit is the fun of getting your own live tree.

"This is the first real christmas tree i've had in about 25 years. So we packed up the family in the family van, and went down and picked up a tree."

Peter Coppinger lives here in Terre Haute.

He says getting a live tree is something he used to do, and wants to do now with his kids.

"I've got three little kids. I remember when I was their age, jumping in the family station wagon and going down and getting a christmas tree, and I wanted my kids to have that experience as well."

But there's more to it than that.

Peter is also a Biology Professor at Rose Hulman in Terre Haute.

Because of that, he knows a few ways to safely get rid of your tree after the holidays.

"One is curb pick up. One of the most popular ways is to actually mulch your tree, use it in your garden."

Peter says this is beneficial for your garden now, and also for your yard come spring time.

"The other benefit, is that the needles of a christmas tree decompose relatively quickly, and they're slightly acidic, so they can help balance the ph of your soil."

But it's not just plants it helps.

Small birds can make a home in old trees during these cold winter months.

"One of the best uses, and i'm probably gonna use this tree for this, is to set the tree outside in my yard near my bird feeders. And it's a nice sanctuary for birds, and I can sit and watch the birds fly from the tree to the bird feeders and back."

So if you start to decide what you're going to do with your tree now, the days following christmas can be a little less busy and stressful.

