Clear

Christmas tree drop-offs underway a Hawthorn Park

Our crews noticed it was slower today, but the gloomy weather may have been to blame.

Posted: Dec. 27, 2018 3:37 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - It was a wet, cloudy day for Christmas tree drop-offs.

You can leave your live trees at Hawthorn Park in Vigo County.

Our crews noticed it was slower today, but the gloomy weather may have been to blame.

You have until January 6th to drop off yours.

The parks department will repurpose the trees for habitats and other things.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 50°
Robinson
Overcast
51° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 51°
Indianapolis
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 37°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
50° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 50°
Casey
Broken Clouds
52° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 52°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
50° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 50°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
50° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 50°
Rainy, warm and windy.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Thursday Afternoon Weather

Image

All You Need to Know for Thursday

Image

Rain likely with a thundershower possible. Windy and mild. High: 56°

Image

TH North

Image

Edgewood

Image

Robinson

Image

TH South

Image

Sullivan

Image

South Vermillion

Image

Marshall

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Home, dogs gone after massive fire

${article.thumbnail.title}

Central Illinois residents recoup after tornado outbreak

${article.thumbnail.title}

School bus driver shortage creates headaches for districts

${article.thumbnail.title}

Tsunami hits without warning in Indonesia, killing over 220

Image

What's next for Riverscape after rezoning decision?

${article.thumbnail.title}

Popular "Mug Tree" topples over in Yale, Illinois

${article.thumbnail.title}

Amber Alert issued after car stolen

${article.thumbnail.title}

2 arrested after search turns up meth, kids living in home

${article.thumbnail.title}

800 kids get new clothes thanks to annual Noon Optimist Club drive

Image

What's next for the Vigo County jail project?