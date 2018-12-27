Christmas tree drop-offs underway a Hawthorn Park

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - It was a wet, cloudy day for Christmas tree drop-offs.

You can leave your live trees at Hawthorn Park in Vigo County.

Our crews noticed it was slower today, but the gloomy weather may have been to blame.

You have until January 6th to drop off yours.

The parks department will repurpose the trees for habitats and other things.