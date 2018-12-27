VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - It was a wet, cloudy day for Christmas tree drop-offs.
You can leave your live trees at Hawthorn Park in Vigo County.
Our crews noticed it was slower today, but the gloomy weather may have been to blame.
You have until January 6th to drop off yours.
The parks department will repurpose the trees for habitats and other things.
Related Content
- Christmas tree drop-offs underway a Hawthorn Park
- Family Fishing Rodeo Saturday At Hawthorn Park
- Christmas trees after Christmas
- Christmas For Kids Deliveries Underway
- Keep Your Christmas Tree Hydrated
- Parke County prescription drop off service place on hold
- Vintage Camper Rally Underway at Fowler Park
- Let there be light! Christmas in the Park kicks off
- Christmas trees still healthy after dry summer
- Buy a Christmas Tree, help a kid!
Scroll for more content...