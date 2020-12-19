Christmas Scavenger Hunt benefits Cops & Kids Program

PARKE-VERMILLION, Ind. (WTHI) - A manhunt for holiday cheer has turned up support for the Cops and Kids program.

Parke-Vermillion fraternal order of police lodge 1-67 hosted a Christmas Scavenger Hunt Saturday.

Teams were given a list of items and challenges.

Those teams then had to take a picture or video proving they completed the task.

"To be able to get out and get out into the community and drive around as a family and spend time together. That means a lot to me," said Josh Milbruon.

The FOP awarded prizes for top team, best Christmas outfit, and top team photo.