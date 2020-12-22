Christmas light display in Olney sees record turnout during pandemic

OLNEY, Ill. (WTHI) - Every year folks drive their cars through the Olney city park. They're there to see a tradition over three decades old.

Olney Mayor Mark Lambird explains, "It's something that for a lot of people in Olney or who grew up here and have roots here I think it's something that gives a little comfort in this time when everything is turned upside down. There's still some things that will remain the same."

There are new led displays and a lighted display that goes along with music. You'll also find hand-painted displays that harken back to the beginning of Olney's holiday attraction.

Lambird says, "We had about, on Thanksgiving night, we had fourteen hundred cars come through I believe. The next, that Saturday, we had sixteen hundred cars come through and I think that has been the most of any night."

That turnout has been steady since Thanksgiving. Just last weekend over three thousand vehicles made their way through the park.

Lambird says, "We have had a few backups onto the highway. Which is something that we've never had before until this year."

Olney's Christmas display works well in the age of COVID-19. Folks stay in their cars and admire from afar.

The turnout has been a big financial boost for the display as well.

Lambird says, "We are around 31 thousand dollars."

That's well above normal years...with still a week and a half to go. All that money goes back into the display. Meaning next year looks to be even brighter.

Lambird says, "We're awfully proud in Olney that we can give people a little bit of light in a pretty dark time."