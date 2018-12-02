More runners participate in Christmas in the Park 5K

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -- More than two hundred people faced the cold and somewhat dreary day for the Christmas in the Park 5K Sunday.

The Wabash Valley Road Runners organized the run in Deming Park.

There was a 5K, 3K and a half mile Reindeer Romp for the little ones.

Organizers say there were several more runners this year compared to last year.

They say it is a great opportunity for people to have fun and stay healthy.