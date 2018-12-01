Photo Gallery 1 Images
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -- Everyone was invited to enjoy Christmas in the Woods, Saturday.
Saint-Mary-of-the-Woods and the sisters of Providence hosted the annual gathering.
The event offered Christmas sing-alongs as well as, carriage, wagon and trolley rides.
There was also the North Pole where kids could visit with Santa!
Related Content
- Christmas in the Woods
- Christmas walk
- Christmas Shoe Boxes
- Think "Green" this Christmas
- Saint Mary-of-the-Woods celebrates 182nd commencement
- Woods looks closer than ever to winning again
- Baby survives 9 hours buried in western Montana woods
- Aerosmith tour van found in Massachusetts woods after 40 years
- Christmas Walk teaches holiday history
- Christmas For Kids Deliveries Underway
Scroll for more content...