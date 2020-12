TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Christmas in the Park is officially underway.

Deming Park in Terre Haute will be lit up with Christmas lights from 5 pm to 10 pm.

The Holiday Express train will also run every night from 5 pm to 8 pm, weather permitting, until December 20.

Kids will also be able to stop in and say hi to Santa.

You must wear masks and practice social distancing to ride the train and visit Santa.

