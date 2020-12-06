Runners laced up their sneakers for a good cause

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Runners channeled their inner Santa Sunday.

They laced up their sneakers to raise money for a local organization supporting kids.

The Christmas in the Park was Sunday afternoon at Deming Park in Terre Haute.

The race benefits the Clothe a Child program.

50-percent of the proceeds will go to the organization.

People either walked or ran a 3-k or 5-k.

There was also a Reindeer Romp for kids eight and younger.