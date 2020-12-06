Runners laced up their sneakers for a good cause

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Runners channeled their inner Santa Sunday.
They laced up their sneakers to raise money for a local organization supporting kids.
The Christmas in the Park was Sunday afternoon at Deming Park in Terre Haute.
The race benefits the Clothe a Child program.
50-percent of the proceeds will go to the organization.
People either walked or ran a 3-k or 5-k.
There was also a Reindeer Romp for kids eight and younger.
Posted: Dec 6, 2020 10:40 PM
