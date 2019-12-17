Christmas for Kids provides 1,200 kids in Sullivan County with Christmas presents

DUGGER, Ind. (WTHI) – “Christmas for Kids" is an opportunity for families in need to receive toys. Around 1,200 kids in Sullivan County will benefit from this program.

Trucks, dolls and Nerf guns are just a few of the many items that filled the tables.

This unique experience lets families’ pick-out toys that peak their kids' interests.

Sullivan resident Ashley White is looking forward to Christmas morning.

"The smile on my son's face,” White said. “As long as he's happy, I’m a happy person."

"Christmas for Kids" works to make sure every child has a present for Christmas.

White described some of the gifts that she selected for her 4-year-old son.

“He got a little paw patrol scooter, so I know he's going to have fun with that, coloring pages with buzz and toy story on it...Just little things that he can just play around with,” White explained.

News 10 also caught up with Debra Diamond of Sullivan who was shopping for her 5-year-old daughter, Madeline.

“I was kind of nervous coming in that I might not find something she liked, but there are a lot of choices that there is out there, and it's just really amazing what they do for kids,” Diamond said.

Event organizer Roberta Russell works with volunteers throughout the year to purchase more than $30,000 in toys.

“Because really the holidays shouldn't be stressed out over getting your child a gift…If I can take some of that burden out of a household, that's very rewarding,” Russell said.

Over 400 people got to take home bags full of gifts on Tuesday.

"Christmas for Kids" collects donations throughout the year to fund this program.