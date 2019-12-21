Christmas events at the Meadows help draw in families

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A few events were getting people in the holiday spirit Saturday evening.

There were carriage rides at the Meadows Shopping Center.

Families could enjoy the rides while also visiting with Santa Claus.

There was also cookies and cocoa with the Grinch!

Organizers said this is just another way the Meadows Shopping Center has been able to grow to fit the needs of the community.

"The Meadows itself is trying to bring together the community. This is a community mall, so everybody that's in here is small business owners. We all take pride in being from this local area, so that's what we want," Christine Niemeyer.

Due to this year's great success, organizers are already planning to add a second day for the event next year.