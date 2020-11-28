Christmas comes to Shelburn with a new tradition

SHELBURN, Ind. (WTHI) - As Christmas trees are going up all across the neighborhoods with the holiday fastly approching, the town of Shelburn is adding a new addition. A Christmas tradition that is.

After putting up the community Christmas tree in Shelburn in 2019, residents were hopeful to see a lighting ceremony.

2020 may have been a dark year for most, but this tree lighting celebration adds a light at the end of the tunnel for residents.

"We were going to have it indoors but with the pandemic we chose to have it outdoors." Says Court Treasurer of Shelburn, Jy Southwood.

The fun didn't stop with lights. A special visit from Santa and his reindeer were in store as well.

This event is free to attend and was made possible by the Shelburn Old Fashioned Days Committee, Shelburn Park Board, Shelburn Town Board, Shelburn Volunteer Fire Department, Shelburn Police Reserves Association, and other residents of Shelburn, Indiana.

Organizers hope to bring this special event every year.