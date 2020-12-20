Christmas at the movie drive-in

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Families took advantage of the dry weather and found ways to celebrate Christmas outside!

First, the Moon-lite Drive-in in Terre Haute showed two popular holiday flicks Elf and It's a Wonderful Life.

The showings were sponsored by Adam's Garage and Paitson Brothers Heating and Air Conditioning.

This meant it was free to the public!

"Bringing everybody here where you can safely social distance in your cars and have a good time together is what it's all about," said shift manager Catie Martin.

Other local businesses and organizations are sponsoring free showings.

You can find the schedules on the drive-in's Facebook page.