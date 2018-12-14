Christmas at the drive-in: Moon Light to host double feature, with food and toy drive

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Grab your hot chocolate and golden tickets, the Moon Light Drive-In in Terre Haut is set to host a Christmas Movie Night.

You can catch a double feature of The Polar Express and Christmas Vacation.

Santa and Mrs. Claus will be there to visit with the little ones.

Organizers will also be collecting food and toys in honor of Garrett Sands.

Garrett was shot and killed at a house party earlier this year.

It is part of the Garrett Sands Kindness Project.

Those items will help community members in need.

The gates open at 3:00 on Friday, with Polar Express starting at 5:00 and then Christmas Vacation starting right after.

On Saturday, the gates open at 2:00.