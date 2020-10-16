Christmas assistance through Salvation Army starts next week

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Salvation Army Indiana has says it could serve up to 155 percent more people this year at Christmas time.

The Salvation Army in Terre Haute is preparing for Christmas assistance.

The group helps coordinate donations of food baskets and gifts for the holidays.

You can apply next week. There are times on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday.

Dates, Times, and What You'll Need

October 21st 9am-11am, 1pm-3pm

October 22nd – 9am-11am, 1pm-3pm, 4p-6pm

October 23rd 9am-11am, 1pm-3pm,

Must Provide ALL the following:

Social Security Cards for everyone

Everyone under 18:

Birth Certificate or Birth Date Verification

Everyone 18 and older: