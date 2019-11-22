Christmas and crafts: Terre Haute neighborhood set to host craft walk

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - On Saturday you will have the chance to get in the holiday spirit while supporting local crafters.
The Collett Park Christmas Craft Walk is taking place this weekend.
It's from 9:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.
There will be several holiday-themed shops at houses in the area.
You can find everything from treats, wood signs, and hand-woven items...like blankets and baskets.
