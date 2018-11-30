VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - If you're looking to get into the holiday spirit this weekend Fowler Park is the place to go.
This Saturday is the annual Christmas walk. The walk will begin at 4 pm in Pioneer Village. Event-goers can walk through the village and enjoy holiday crafts, hot drinks, and snacks.
Organizers say the cabins that are decorated for the holidays will be a beautiful sight.
"All of our cabins that are going to be lit up with Christmas lights throughout Pioneer Village and people can come in and go into the cabins and see how pioneers celebrated Christmas back in the early 1800's" organizer Laura Maloney says.
The Christmas Walk starts at 4 pm and will continue to 9 pm. The event is open to the public.
Related Content
- Christmas Walk This Saturday At Fowler Park
- Renovations nearly complete at Fowler Park Beach
- Vintage Camper Rally Underway at Fowler Park
- Christmas Walk teaches holiday history
- Parks Department looking for artifacts to salvage after cabin fire in Fowler Park
- Cabin a total loss after fire at Fowler Park in southern Vigo County
- 2nd Annual Buddy Walk set for Saturday
- Reed wins first major title, holding off Fowler at Masters
- Family Fishing Rodeo Saturday At Hawthorn Park
- National park holds walking tour to educate the community