Christmas Walk This Saturday At Fowler Park

The walk will begin at 4pm in Pioneer Village.

Posted: Nov. 30, 2018 11:22 PM
Posted By: Brady Harp

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - If you're looking to get into the holiday spirit this weekend Fowler Park is the place to go.

This Saturday is the annual Christmas walk. The walk will begin at 4 pm in Pioneer Village. Event-goers can walk through the village and enjoy holiday crafts, hot drinks, and snacks.

Organizers say the cabins that are decorated for the holidays will be a beautiful sight.

"All of our cabins that are going to be lit up with Christmas lights throughout Pioneer Village and people can come in and go into the cabins and see how pioneers celebrated Christmas back in the early 1800's" organizer Laura Maloney says.

The Christmas Walk starts at 4 pm and will continue to 9 pm. The event is open to the public.

