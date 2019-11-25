Christmas Walk, ATVs, and the Master Plan: Vigo County Parks Department discusses several topics during meeting

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County Parks Department met on Monday.
Preparations are underway for the Christmas Walk on December 6 and 7 at Fowler Park.
Organizers say this year, carriage rides will be available.
The results of the Master Plan survey will be discussed during the December meeting. Public comment will be available.
Leaders hope to adopt the plan in January.
Discussion is also underway regarding ATVs in parks following an ordinance that was approved in Vigo County back in August.
They are looking at whether or not to change the current policy to reflect the county ordinance.
Leaders say that conversation will continue in 2020.
