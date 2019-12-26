Christmas Gift Returning Process

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - It's the season for giving, and returning unwanted gifts. 77% of Americans will return at least one gift they got this holiday season.

That's according to a new survey from Oracle Retail. That same survey also says 65% of those that will return items will head to malls or retail stores.

A Statistica study states that nearly two million Americans are estimated to return gifts in the coming weeks after Christmas. Terre Haute resident Daniel Chua gave his reasons why. "Some of my clothes were too big for me and some I just didn't like so I decided to return them," Chua said.

Statistica estimates a 27% increase in gift returners in comparison to 2018. Chua says he could tell as everywhere he went in Terre Haute was full.

"It was packed. Many people are coming in and out of the mall," Chua said, "I also went to Walmart and Kohl's on the south side and they were packed as well."

Retailers are making sure all consumers know what to bring when returning items. This makes the process go quicker, and Chua says he was prepared.

"They told me to make sure I have my receipts because they ask for those," he finished, "They also made sure that the tags were still on the item so I was able to return it."

Interestingly enough, all this traffic of consumers returning items is a good thing for businesses. That same Oracle Retail survey says that this traffic creates a significant opportunity for retailers. They can build better customer profiles and have new chances to sell items.

Stores typically lower prices drastically after Christmas. With prices being so low and all that traffic, retailers usually do very well.