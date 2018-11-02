Christians celebrate All Saints Day

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - November 1st marks All Saints Day.

Christians across the world are celebrating all the saints, the citizens of Heaven.

All Saints Day is a feast day, one of the biggest celebrations the church has to offer.

"We have recognized they have made it to the promise land. They have run the good race, they have fought the good fight, so it's celebrating their triumph and victory," Father Dan Bedel said.

November 2nd marks 'All Souls Day.'

Both All Saints Day and All Souls Day go together.

They are celebrations of those who have gone before us in faith.