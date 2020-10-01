Clear

Chris Wallace blames Trump for chaotic debate: He 'bears the primary responsibility'

Chris Wallace, the Fox News anchor who moderated Tuesday's debate, is placing the bulk of the blame on President Donald Trump for sending the political showdown into chaos.

Posted: Oct 1, 2020 5:47 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

(CNN) -- Chris Wallace, the Fox News anchor who moderated Tuesday's debate, is placing the bulk of the blame on President Donald Trump for sending the political showdown into chaos.

Wallace, who had in a Wednesday interview with The New York Times declined to pin the culpability on Trump, told his colleague Bill Hemmer during an interview Thursday that he believes Trump "bears the primary responsibility for what happened."

"I had baked this beautiful, delicious cake and then frankly the President put his foot in it," Wallace said.

"That was frustrating," Wallace added. "It was frustrating for me because I tried hard to prepare for a serious debate, much more frustrating and more importantly for the American people because they didn't get the debate they wanted that they deserved."

Wallace, who said that he wished he had stepped in more seriously sooner, went on to describe the missed opportunity as "a loss for the country."

Asked by Hemmer if he had rewatched the debate, Wallace replied, "Oh, God no. Oh, God no. It wasn't something that I want to revisit."

"Look, it took me 4 years to re-watch the Trump-Clinton debate from 2016, which I very much enjoyed, and it still took me 4 years to look," Wallace explained. "This is going to take a while before I watch this one again."

The Commission on Presidential Debates said it was mulling structural changes to the remaining debates after Tuesday's widely panned event.

A person close to the commission told CNN on Thursday that the organization has "not ruled out anything." When asked if giving the moderator the ability to cut off a candidate's microphone is on the table, the person said the commission is "considering everything."

Wallace, however, didn't appear sold on that idea.

"That's a pretty tough spot to put any moderator in," Wallace said.

Almost immediately after the debate got underway Tuesday night, Wallace lost control and was never was able to regain order.

The President repeatedly interrupted Biden and declined to obey the rules of the forum.

Trump even spoke over Wallace, telling the Fox News anchor, "I guess I'm debating you, not him, but that's OK. I'm not surprised."

At one point, Wallace attempted to rein in the President, pleading with him to obey the rules.

"I think that the country would be better served if we allowed both people to speak with fewer interruptions," Wallace said. "I'm appealing to you, sir, to do that."

"Well, and him too!" Trump quipped back, referring to Biden.

"Well, frankly, you've been doing more interrupting than he has," Wallace countered.

The attempt was unsuccessful and the debate ended much like it started: in chaos.

In the aftermath, Wallace was the target of criticism from all sides of the political plane for the circus that aired on national television.

Some people sympathized with the difficult position Wallace was put in, suggesting that Trump had no intention of obeying the rules and contending there was little Wallace could do.

Supporters of Trump, however, skewered Wallace for supposedly being unfair to the President. Some of these critics included prominent Fox News personalties.

Still, Wallace earned the praise from Fox News executives. In a memo sent to the network, Fox News chief executive Suzanne Scott and president Jay Wallace said they were "extremely proud of his professionalism, skill and fortitude in a unique situation."

The Commission on Presidential Debates also said it was "grateful" for the "skill he brought" to the debate.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2020 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Few Clouds
58° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 58°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
56° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 56°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
56° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 56°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
49° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 44°
Casey
Few Clouds
58° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 58°
Brazil
Few Clouds
58° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 58°
Marshall
Few Clouds
58° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 58°
Full Harvest Moon
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Two brothers matched with their Bigs in Big Brother, Big Sister program

Image

If you've been thinking about adopting a dog there's no better time to do so

Image

Thursday Evening Forecast

Image

Now is the time to plant certain trees and shrubs

Image

Good Samaritan Hospital handles surges of COVID-19 hospitalizations

Image

The shadow pandemic: With COVID-19, officials say bringing awareness to domestic violence is more im

Image

Parents react to Vigo County School Corporation’s full-time back to school plan

Image

Indiana State University votes to push back the start of the spring semester, cancel spring break

Image

New legislation could help combat suicide and human trafficking in teenagers

Image

Indiana and Illinois Senators weigh in on President Trump's Supreme Court pick

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Burn ban now in effect in Vigo county

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

${article.thumbnail.title}

Salvation Army to start a new monthly food drive

${article.thumbnail.title}

BOP resuming inmate visitation next month as cases climb at FCC

Image

Spiritual advisor says Keith Nelson is resigned to fact he will be executed Friday

Image

Reminder: Tax Day is July 15th

${article.thumbnail.title}

Terre Haute Children's Museum opens Thursday

${article.thumbnail.title}

COVID-19 Testing Information

Image

Greg Gibson talks about on the ups and down of doing business in his hometown

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 295720

Reported Deaths: 8916
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook1454625225
DuPage17786563
Lake17151488
Will14239382
Kane13285326
St. Clair6747192
Winnebago6300151
Madison5828143
Champaign481821
McHenry4653118
Peoria355552
McLean332523
Rock Island307177
Kankakee277677
Unassigned2562244
Sangamon247945
Kendall205425
Tazewell180927
LaSalle175857
Macon163645
DeKalb162239
Coles150831
Williamson142649
Jackson127625
Clinton122221
Adams119910
Boone115323
Randolph95811
Effingham8833
Vermilion8304
Whiteside78421
Ogle7486
Knox7043
Monroe69016
Grundy6876
Henry6795
Morgan67423
Bureau67112
Jefferson64138
Marion5732
Macoupin5677
Christian56511
Franklin5523
Stephenson5486
Union52424
McDonough49015
Logan4691
Crawford4664
Fayette4376
Woodford4327
Livingston4086
Shelby4084
Cass40411
Jersey39817
Lee3941
Montgomery38913
Iroquois36819
Saline3624
Perry35815
Bond3426
Warren3342
Douglas3187
Wayne3005
Jo Daviess2752
Lawrence2633
Carroll2386
Greene23513
Hancock2283
Moultrie2224
Richland2206
Cumberland2195
Washington2191
Jasper21210
Fulton1900
Clark1833
Pulaski1831
White1760
Johnson1630
Wabash1623
Mason1611
Clay1590
Piatt1430
Mercer1415
Pike1391
De Witt1292
Menard1281
Massac1172
Edgar1168
Marshall1110
Ford1085
Alexander851
Scott800
Gallatin752
Hamilton742
Henderson710
Brown690
Edwards680
Putnam630
Calhoun620
Stark562
Schuyler500
Hardin390
Pope301
Out of IL30

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 120019

Reported Deaths: 3632
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion21671768
Lake10772325
St. Joseph6763116
Elkhart6755112
Allen6411206
Hamilton4997110
Vanderburgh390632
Hendricks2789125
Monroe270837
Tippecanoe265213
Johnson2383126
Clark229357
Porter223347
Delaware204162
Cass19619
Vigo190628
Madison173575
LaPorte153241
Warrick142847
Floyd142064
Howard134164
Kosciusko130117
Bartholomew120357
Marshall102924
Dubois102119
Boone100346
Grant97237
Hancock95143
Noble93532
Henry83027
Wayne78115
Jackson77910
Morgan73940
Shelby68929
Daviess68429
Dearborn67928
LaGrange65111
Clinton64414
Harrison60124
Putnam59211
Gibson5606
Knox54410
Lawrence53029
Montgomery51222
DeKalb50111
White49114
Decatur46339
Miami4394
Greene43236
Fayette42314
Jasper4032
Steuben3997
Scott39611
Posey3712
Sullivan33912
Jennings31812
Clay3155
Franklin31525
Ripley3098
Whitley2956
Orange28924
Adams2833
Carroll28313
Wabash2758
Starke2747
Wells2734
Washington2702
Spencer2693
Huntington2543
Jefferson2543
Fulton2472
Tipton23323
Randolph2308
Perry22613
Jay1931
Pike1771
Newton17511
Owen1721
Martin1690
Rush1584
Vermillion1330
Fountain1302
Blackford1243
Pulaski1141
Crawford1110
Parke1112
Brown1023
Benton870
Ohio797
Union790
Switzerland680
Warren411
Unassigned0227