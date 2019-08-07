Choir department returns to West Vigo High School

WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - After a five-year hiatus, West Vigo High School's choir program has returned. Community members and faculty and staff were adamant about getting it back. Principal Ryan Easton says West Vigo has a rich choir tradition and he is thrilled that they could bring it back.

"My goal as the leader of this building is to provide our students with as many opportunities as possible," Easton said, "Choir can do so much for students and Ms. Wittenmeyer will do an awesome job."

Christiana Wittenmeyer is a Terre Haute South and Indiana State University graduate. As soon as she heard of the situation as West Vigo High School and that the position was open, she knew she wanted to be the one to bring back the program.

"I'm so excited to be able to share my love and passion for music with these students," she said.

Students are thrilled that the choir is making a return to West Vigo. 40 children have signed up for the two choir classes this fall. Seniors especially are excited to end their last year with a bang. "I have not had a choir since the eighth grade," Alyssa Butler, a senior at West Vigo, said, "I have been singing all my life so I am ecstatic to have choir back at West Vigo."

Teaching goes far beyond the music for Wittenmeyer. She wants to make a difference in her students' lives. "Music is an outlet," she said, "I am so excited to provide that for them [her students] and to see what I can make of it [the choir program]."

Wittenmeyer is planning on having a fall, winter, and spring concert for the 2019-2020 school year.