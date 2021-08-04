Chloe Carroll's legacy - her everlasting impact on the community

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Chloe Carroll's family says her spirit was bright and infectious.

Her brother Derek Carroll describes her as the gem of the family.

Chloe had a lot of friends, and she cared deeply about a lot of people.

"You know you have all these words to say to your loved ones when they're gone...but then what would you say... is I was very proud of you. I loved being your older brother. I think we all did," Derek Carroll said.

Chloe's family said she was a very special person and an amazing daughter, sister, friend, and aunt.

"She was like my sister, she looked just like me. I acted like her, and I loved her a lot" Chloe's niece Lynlee Carroll said.

Her family says Chloe had a lot of things she wanted to accomplish. She had hopes of going to college and becoming a veterinarian.

It's because of her passion for animals, that the family has plans of working with the humane society on a project to honor Chloe.

The Carroll's are also brainstorming ways to engage young teens in the community to help put a stop to the violence.

"We just hope that this doesn't impact another family and we just want to share how much we love Chloe, how special she was to us, and how much she impacted our lives," Chloe's sister-in-law Jessica Carroll said.

Derek says it was in Chloe's nature to give.

Chloe was an organ donor.

He says Chloe would be so happy to know that she's still giving back to others and that he's grateful her legacy will live on.

The Wigwam Skate Center is hosting a "Celebration of Life" benefit in Chloe's honor this Friday, August 6th from 7 pm-10 pm.

The owners are encouraging people to come and share their favorite memories of Chloe.