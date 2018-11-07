Chili's Terre Haute location closes

VIGO COUNTY, Ind (WTHI) - Chili's on Terre Haute's south-side is now permanently closed.
News 10 captured a sign on the front door Wednesday morning.
The restaurant located on south US Highway 41 in the Honey Creek Commons opened in December 2011.
Chili's representatives say the closure is caused by poor performance.
