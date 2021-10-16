Chili for Children - helping local youth succeed!

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - One local nonprofit is cooking up something delicious, and it's all to help local children!

On Saturday, the Breakfast Optimist Club of Terre Haute hosted its annual Chili Cook-Off.

Dozens of local residents came out to show their support by serving up some unique flavors of chili!

The goal of Saturday's event was to raise funds for local children in need and help them reach their full potential. This includes giving back to local organizations like CODA, CASA, Chances and Services for Youth (CASY), and many others.

"This is going to add to our ability to give more for kids, and that's what we're all about," Michael Butts, the President of the Breakfast Optimist Club, said.

The nonprofit will be hosting poinsettia sales beginning next month. They'll also be selling Christmas trees just in time for the holiday season!

Click here to learn more about the organization and upcoming events.