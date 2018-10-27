Chili cookoff raises money for literacy efforts

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Terre Haute group wants to improve literacy and they're willing to cook-up all kinds of good stuff to do it!

Saturday was the 36th Annual Altrusa Chili Cookoff. It took place at the Meadows Shopping Center.

Folks with Altrusa say there were 25 cooks making 34 different chilies. It was all to raise money to improve literacy in the Wabash Valley.

Event Co-Chair Jody Reinoehl says, "Just watching the community come together, watching the people come out to cook together… it's just a good, good day that actually raises money for literacy. Which, literacy is the building block of a community so win-win."

Organizers say the cookoff can get pretty competitive. They explain some chefs have been doing it for more than 15 years and some even grow their own chilies for the event.