Chili and football, Brazil competition benefits student-athletes

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI) - There was a bit of competition in Brazil on Friday night.
People battled it out with bowls of chili.
It was the 'Heat Up The Night' chili cook-off.
Several teams entered for a chance to win bragging rights.
All of the money benefits student-athletes.
The cook-off lead right up to Friday night's football game.
