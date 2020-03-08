TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Fellowship and food.

That's what a local ministry served up on Sunday.

Saint Mark's United Church of Christ hosted the annual United Campus Ministries Chili Fest.

Folks could fill up on chili, hot dogs and baked goods.

There was also a silent auction.

All the money raised supports United Campus Ministries.

The ministry serves area college students through a pantry program.

It provides food and personal care items to those in need.

"Kids today are tired, hungry, anxious, and the culture shock of university life can really take toll, so we're a place that offers them a place to sit and be who they are," said Dawn Black.

Black said they're grateful for the community support and how much this event has grown over the years.