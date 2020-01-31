Children's museum to host Mother Son Night on Saturday

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - You can spend some quality time with the favorite boys in your life on Saturday.

That's with the second annual Mother Son Night. It's hosted by the Terre Haute Children's Museum.

It's open to moms, grandmas, aunts and special friends.

Just bring your favorite boy for a night of mystery and memories!

The event is Saturday, from 6 to 9 p.m., for boys ages 3 to 12.

The night includes snacks, a limo ride, photo opportunities and a chance to play with spy gadgets.

Ticket prices vary, to view them and register: click here.