Children's book hopes to educate kids about the pandemic

RICHLAND COUNTY, Ill. (WTHI) - Karen Allen Howard is a nurse in Richland County. During the pandemic, her position was furloughed.

One night during the shutdown her grandson was at her house. Howard says he came to her with concerns about COVID-19.

Howard explains, "It just made me realize that him being that inquisitive about calling that thing something a thing, he had to have some questions."

As a grandmother, she wanted to help her grandson. As a nurse, she wanted to help his peers. That's how "Alez Learns About Germs" book came about.

Howard says, "They need to understand the changes. They need to have fun if possible as they are trying to learn why and how these changes are coming about."

The children's book explains the in's and outs of the pandemic. From mask-wearing to social distancing. The book also focuses on making sure kids know how to properly wash their hands.

All the while being a book kids can enjoy.

Howard says, "I just felt like it was a great opportunity to help children. And actually help parents and grandparents and teachers help children. Have a little fun as they cope with these changes that are happening."

To pick up the book: Click Here