Children's Museum to host New Year's Noon party

Terre Haute Children's Museum wants to help the little ones ring in the New Year.

Posted: Dec. 30, 2018 11:19 PM
Updated: Dec. 30, 2018 11:21 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - 2018 is coming to an end and many of you are preparing for New Year's Eve parties.

If you have little ones that can be tough.

The Terre Haute Children's Museum wants to help you out with the New Year's Noon celebration.

The museum staff was getting ready for the even Sunday.

Monday at noon they will host a party for kids who can't ring in the new year at midnight.

There will be crown making, face painting and kazoo making.

The museum will be passing out bubble wrap to make sure your kids get the full experience. 

They open Monday at 10 a.m.

The balloon drop will be at noon after the countdown. 

