Children's Museum of Indianapolis works to keep kids engaged in the era of social distancing

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) - Your family may be looking for something to do with this social distancing.

The Children's Museum of Indianapolis can help.

It has online resources available for studying and doing different activities.

Children can learn about dinosaurs, trains, science, art, humanities, health, fitness, and more.

It is also working on a museum from home program. It offers science videos, Facebook Live chats, storytime, and much more.

Learn more about the activities here.