Children's Museum of Indianapolis will give you a chance to visit Greece

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) - You have a chance to visit Athens, Greece and learn about the ancient Olympics..and even fly on an airplane.

That's all thanks to some new fun at the Children's Museum of Indianapolis.

It will feature two new exhibits this summer.

The first is a look at modern Greece. You can board an airplane, feel it moving, an land in Athens.

You will learn about the Greek marketplace, fishing, and sea turtle conservation.

The second exhibit is geared toward older kids and adults.

On loan from the country of Greece, you can check out over 150 authentic artifacts...some thousands of years old.

To learn more, click here.