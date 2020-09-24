Children's Museum of Indianapolis to host outdoor Halloween event

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) - Halloween is right around the corner. With the pandemic, things will look a little different this year.

This is why the Children's Museum of Indianapolis is changing things up a little bit. The museum will put on what they are calling a 'Monster Masquerade.'

The event will be completely outdoors.

The museum usually hosts a haunted house, but with the pandemic, the museum is doing this instead.

There will be a limited capacity for the event. Tickets are now on sale. You can learn more here.