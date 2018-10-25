Children's Museum gives trick or treaters a healthy option

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Halloween is a fun time for children across the country.
Here in Terre Haute, it can also be a healthy time.
The Terre Haute Children's Museum partnered up with the Rural Health Innovation Collaborative.
Together, they hosted the Healthy Halloween Spooktacular.
It took place on Thursday at the museum.
Kids were able to dress up in costumes, visit different activity stations, and win prizes.
They were able to have a good time while learning about healthy living.
