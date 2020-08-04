Clear

Children who have special needs and going back to school

Today News 10 spoke with Doctor Susan Cobb today about what the Covered Bridge Special Education District is doing to help children who have adaptive needs. It's the special needs program for Vigo county schools.

Posted: Aug 4, 2020 6:22 PM
Posted By: Brianna Shackelford

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -- News 10 spoke with Doctor Susan Cobb today about what the Covered Bridge Special Education District is doing to help children who have adaptive needs. It's the special needs program for Vigo county schools.

Dr. Cobb says, "she's excited about this new school year. She says teachers and therapists are using virtual platforms like Google groups to make sure those students are still learning from home. 

She wants parents to know that they're doing everything possible to make sure all students get the education they need and deserve. Dr. Cobb says if you have a child living with special needs and you have not reached out to Covered Bridge she encourages you to do so.

That wasn't the only person we spoke with today. We also spoke with Tierra Mosier who is a mother of four. Two of whom have adaptive needs.

One of her children has autism and another has ADHD. None of her children however will go back to school in the fall.

Mosier plans on homeschooling three of her children. Mosier says, "I'm just trying to learn how to teach and to be a better parent."

Her daughter with autism is going to ABA therapy, which is a special education program for kids like her. She says that since it is a smaller environment it is easily more monitored than schools. 

Meanwhile, Mosier says she now has more time to focus on her other three kids' homeschooling. Mosier will have three hour school days for her children starting September first.

One of the perks Mosier is excited about is having the short school days. She says, "That's the perk I guess of homeschooling, is that you don't always just have to have your face in a book and sitting at a table. You can do a homeschooling lesson while cooking lunch."

She has prepared for this by joining Facebook groups and reading books. She ordered several materials off of amazon in preparation for her new year. She even has nontraditional ideas.

Mosier says, "Homeschooling also isn't just workbooks and stuff. We can do field trips like going on a hike and learning about nature and/or just going out in the front yard."

While this may work for Mosier this might not work for all parents. Mosier says parents should do what they think is the best for their children.

Now for parents out there who are in a similar situation, Mosier suggests reaching out to your doctors or even support groups for help or advice. 

