Clear

Children sleeping on mats in overcrowded plastic pods: Inside a facility on the US-Mexico border

Children lying side by side in plastic-lined pods. Shelves stocked with supplies, including baby bottles and diapers. Girls huddled together in a playpen - where they'll also sleep at night - singing and coloring with crayons.

Posted: Mar 30, 2021 4:36 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

(CNN) -- Children lying side by side in plastic-lined pods. Shelves stocked with supplies, including baby bottles and diapers. Girls huddled together in a playpen - where they'll also sleep at night - singing and coloring with crayons.

The challenge facing the Biden administration at the US-Mexico border can be boiled down to a string of photos.

On Tuesday, the administration allowed a few members of the media to tour a temporary Customs and Border Protection facility in Donna, Texas. The facility is well over capacity, with more than 4,100 migrants at the facility despite a pandemic capacity of 250, acting Executive Officer for Rio Grande Valley Operational Programs Division Oscar Escamilla told reporters.

Of the 4,100 total, 3,400 were unaccompanied migrant children and at least 39 have been in the Donna facility for more than 15 days, exceeding the 72-hour legal limit. There were 5,767 children in CBP custody overall as of Sunday.

Until the children are transferred to shelters equipped to care for them, they wait in Donna, which is filled with artificial light and the humming noise of machines and people. Inside one of the large plastic pods that separates groups of children, a young girl cried, surrounded by other children on floor mats, covered in foil blankets.

"When the kids are apprehended out in the field, the first place they're going to come is this facility. All of the unaccompanied children throughout [Rio Grande Valley] come to this facility right here," Escamilla said.

"We're way overcapacity. We're like 700% overcapacity," he later added.

In early February, CBP announced the opening of a soft-sided facility in Donna to process individuals. The facility is different from typical Border Patrol stations and provides areas for eating and sleeping, according to the agency.

But the growing number of migrant arrivals has overwhelmed the administration's resources, resulting in crowded conditions and children spending prolonged periods in Border Patrol custody.

More than 2,000 migrants at the Donna facility have been here for over the legal limit of 72 hours. Migrants spend an average of 133 hours at the Donna facility.

New footage of plastic pods
Footage shot Tuesday provided a glimpse of the overcrowded conditions in border facilities and the sheer number of children who have arrived at the border.

Video released by journalists showed an intake area, where children, wearing face masks, sat next to each other on benches inside a large tented sally port with a portable toilet. The children have their temperatures taken before entering the facilities and then are checked by medical staff. Agents also take biometrics, run records checks and enter information for families and children. All children over the age of 14 have their fingerprints taken.

While at the facility, migrants can phone home every 48 hours.

Young children spent time in a play time pen, where they also sleep at night, according to a pool reporter who described a purple and pink pen surrounding a group of about 27 kids on an alphabet rug. The kids in that room typically range from three to nine years old.

There are also a series of see-through plastic pods lined up where children sleep, each 3,200 square feet. Under CDC guidelines, each should only hold 32 kids. In the three pods, the pool reporter walked through there were 516, 576 and 615 kids per pod.

In one pod, visited by the pool, kids stood shoulder to shoulder waiting for a snack allocation of a Capri Sun and Goldfish crackers. Within each pod, children sleep, sit, stand back to back.

'We can't turn them over to anybody'
Typically, after being taken into Border Patrol custody, unaccompanied children have to be turned over within 72 hours to the Department of Health and Human Services, which is tasked with the care of migrant children, barring exceptional circumstances.

Once in care, case managers will work to place children with a sponsor, like a parent or relative, in the US, but as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, and precautions to avoid spread of Covid-19, the department had until recently only been able to use a little more than half of the beds it has for children.

Over recent days, HHS announced a string of new facilities, leaning on convention centers, military sites and influx shelters to accommodate children.

"While [the Office of Refugee Resettlement] has worked to build up its licensed bed capacity to almost 13,500 beds, additional capacity is urgently needed to manage both enhanced Covid-19 mitigation strategies and the increasing numbers of [unaccompanied children] referrals from DHS," said Ken Wolfe, HHS spokesperson, in a statement.

But even as those beds come online, more children are being encountered daily along the border.

"What bogs us down is the fact that we're having to take care of 1,200 kids. We're already done. We already completed the Border Patrol process, so if HHS would be able to take these kids off of our hands then it would be better for everybody," Escamilla said. "We're not in the business of dentition. We're forced into the business because we can't turn them over to anybody."

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Mostly Cloudy
72° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 72°
Robinson
Mostly Cloudy
71° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 71°
Indianapolis/Eagle Creek
Partly Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 73°
Paris
Partly Cloudy
69° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 69°
Mattoon/Charleston
Cloudy
69° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 69°
Terre Haute
Mostly Cloudy
72° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 72°
Terre Haute
Mostly Cloudy
72° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 72°
Showers, Windy & Colder
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

A cool down with scattered showers is on the way

Image

Tuesday is World Bipolar Day, here's how you can get help if you have the disorder

Image

Workforce Fit - Automotive Tech

Image

All You Need to Know for Tuesday

Image

How you can help provide free produce to Vigo County.

Image

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, breezy and warm! High: 71

Image

TRE WILLIAMS TRANSFERS

Image

WOODSON BACK AT IU

Image

Eat in the Streets could be coming back to downtown Terre Haute

Image

National Mom and Pop Business Owner Day

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Family returns lost wallet full of cash, gets rewarded for good deed

Image

Isolated wetlands at risk with new Senate Bill

Image

The Wrap: Virtual Escape room and a presidential poll

Image

Here's how you can access a resource to get help with your bills

${article.thumbnail.title}

Here's how you can get energy assistance help this winter

Image

VIDEO: Merom Bluff in the fall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Burn ban now in effect in Vigo county

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

${article.thumbnail.title}

Salvation Army to start a new monthly food drive

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1239502

Reported Deaths: 23527
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook4958589636
DuPage814871231
Will68246941
Lake62024950
Kane52683745
Winnebago29165452
Madison29129502
St. Clair26562492
McHenry25501272
Champaign18944135
Peoria18366273
Sangamon16914227
McLean15500165
Tazewell14351244
Rock Island13624296
Kankakee12967192
Kendall1161890
LaSalle11242226
Macon9849188
Vermilion8858122
DeKalb8618117
Adams8077115
Williamson7032125
Whiteside6263156
Boone608471
Clinton566489
Coles541394
Grundy540169
Ogle537679
Knox5113135
Jackson473162
Effingham455971
Macoupin448681
Henry448460
Livingston439279
Marion4355114
Franklin426069
Stephenson425979
Monroe419190
Jefferson4064118
Randolph403482
Woodford397361
Lee369047
Morgan368379
Montgomery359571
Logan345354
Bureau341078
Christian340071
Fulton324750
Perry311059
Fayette308854
Iroquois284063
Jersey255448
Douglas251635
Saline241850
McDonough241242
Lawrence236624
Union222639
Shelby220436
Crawford205324
Bond193724
Cass192524
Pike173450
Clark172132
Wayne170649
Hancock170030
Richland167939
Warren167945
Jo Daviess167722
White164525
Ford163846
Carroll163035
Edgar163039
Washington160925
Moultrie153025
Clay145442
Greene140232
Piatt139014
Johnson137214
Mason134141
Wabash133012
De Witt132323
Mercer131733
Massac130737
Cumberland126219
Menard11319
Jasper112917
Marshall91417
Hamilton80215
Schuyler6865
Brown6806
Pulaski6737
Stark55423
Edwards54012
Henderson51614
Calhoun5052
Alexander45610
Scott4561
Gallatin4514
Putnam4313
Hardin35912
Pope2983
Out of IL10
Unassigned02271

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 684733

Reported Deaths: 13028
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion933811693
Lake49880920
Allen37644663
Hamilton33344403
St. Joseph32041526
Elkhart26235427
Vanderburgh21710389
Tippecanoe20806210
Johnson17005369
Porter16557292
Hendricks16309307
Clark12408187
Madison12036333
Vigo11967241
Monroe10866166
LaPorte10219202
Delaware10096182
Howard9396209
Kosciusko8806112
Bartholomew7692151
Hancock7675135
Warrick7578155
Floyd7409174
Wayne6775196
Grant6627165
Boone636098
Morgan6263135
Dubois6022115
Cass5603102
Marshall5596107
Dearborn558473
Henry550599
Noble523580
Jackson478967
Shelby470295
Lawrence4255117
Harrison420669
Gibson419387
Montgomery407785
Clinton405353
DeKalb397181
Miami367165
Huntington366779
Whitley362840
Knox360088
Steuben349757
Putnam346660
Wabash341377
Adams332451
Ripley330466
Jasper330246
White302554
Jefferson300778
Daviess287498
Decatur275692
Wells275579
Fayette275059
Greene266885
Posey265633
Scott255652
Clay246844
LaGrange246470
Randolph230679
Spencer225431
Jennings222046
Washington221629
Sullivan205941
Fountain205544
Starke194352
Owen188056
Fulton185639
Jay182828
Carroll180320
Perry177336
Orange173752
Rush167224
Vermillion163943
Franklin163035
Tipton157442
Parke142316
Blackford129629
Pike129034
Pulaski110545
Newton100133
Brown96740
Crawford95813
Benton93013
Martin81615
Warren77515
Switzerland7648
Union68910
Ohio54711
Unassigned0406