‘I would give anything to have her back...’ Children of murdered Vigo County woman speak out

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A homicide investigation is still underway after a female's body was found in Vigo County.

Sarah Henderson, 38, of Terre Haute, was found inside of a storage unit on 630 E Springhill Drive last Friday. Vigo County deputies were there for a welfare check. Deputies say when they got there they found a dead woman's body.

Just days after Henderson's death, investigators and police are looking for Philip Atterson, who was said to be living with Henderson in the storage unit.

Vigo County Sheriff John Plasse says he may be armed and is considered dangerous.

An update on Sunday from the Terre Haute police says he may be driving a silver Chevrolet Cobalt or a silver Dodge Caliber and may be in the Terre Haute or Indianapolis regions.

Henderson's children spoke to News 10 about their mother's death.

Erica Ornduff tells News 10 that Atterson was her mother's boyfriend and she did not know until her mother's death that the couple had been living in the unit.

Ornduff explains that her mother and her had a complex relationship.

Both Ornduff and her brother have come forward with a difficult lesson learned, "She sent me this message on Facebook a few months ago and she asked me if I loved her and I didn't answer and I wish that I could go back and tell her how much I loved her." explains Ornduff.

Henderson's son, Elijah Brownfield telling News 10 "I would give anything to have her back and give her hugs and stuff like that."

The two do not know what happened to their mother but they want Atterson arrested and have life in prision.

This is a developing story and it will be updated.