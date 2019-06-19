Children get hands-on experience in the kitchen during summer camp

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Local kids are on summer vacation, but that doesn't mean they have to stop learning.

News 10 stopped by Deming Park in Terre Haute on Wednesday.

That's where Terre Haute Parks and Recreation held its summer camp for kids.

They learned the in's and out's of cooking...and they even had the chance to take their creations home.

The kids cooked two different recipes.

There are still three more cooking classes at Deming Park.

They are on July 3, 17, and 31.